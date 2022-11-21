Jay Leno reveals burns from fire, released from hospital

Jay Leno was discharged from the hospital Monday following a 10-day stint at the Grossman Burn Center after receiving multiple surgeries for third-degree burns suffered on his face and hands from a fire in his Burbank garage.

Dr. Peter Grossman told Fox News Digital, "I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery."

The former late night talk show host suffered "significant burns to his face and hands" in addition to scarring on his chest when flames erupted while he was working underneath one of his vehicles on Saturday, Nov. 12.

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement.

"He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Leno smiled while standing next to a few of the team members at the center in West Hills who helped in his recovery efforts before heading back home.

During a press conference last week, Grossman said Leno was in great spirits while undergoing treatment, and was passing out cookies to children.

"We're very happy to have him as part of our team," the doctor said. He added that while Leno's injuries are "serious, his condition is good."

Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke released an incident report to Fox News Digital that revealed officials responded to the "emergency medical call" on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12:28 p.m.

Leno said in a statement to Fox News Digital shortly after the accident, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Jay had at least two surgeries while at the burn center, one was a "surgical excision and grafting procedure." He also required the use of a hyperbaric chamber to help provide better blood flow and decrease bacteria.

"He seems to be a gentleman who really doesn't want to make a big deal of this," Grossman said during a press conference last week. "He wants to get back to work, that's what he does. I had to tell him that he needs to step back a bit and that these things take time.

"I feel that he will be back to work sometime soon."

Tim Allen visited his buddy while he was recovering, and later tweeted, "Went to see my pal Leno in the hospital after his burn accident. Took some treats and car magazines. He has severe burns and acts like he just stubbed his toe. The due is a superhero. Great care will have him better real soon."

Leno has long been a connoisseur of car culture . He worked as a mechanic while rising through the ranks as a stand-up comedian, and he now owns more than 280 unique vehicles.

The impressive collection of rare, antique and vintage cars is reportedly worth from $50 million to $100 million, but estimates vary due to predictions in what some rare cars could sell for. On "Jay Leno's Garage," Leno chats with car enthusiasts about favorite makes and models, in addition to showing off his prized collection of cars, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.