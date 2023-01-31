Jay, Maine State Police investigating shooting in North Jay

Jan. 31—JAY — Local and Maine State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday at a residence at 31 Pleasant Drive in North Jay, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

Caton was sitting in a police cruiser in front of what appeared to be a mobile home. Another cruiser was parked beside it. Yellow crime scene tape was around the yard blocking the home from being entered by anyone but law enforcement. The road is off state Route 4 nearly opposite Maxwell Road.

The person who was shot was alive when he or she was taken to a hospital to be treated, according to Caton.