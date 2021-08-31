Jay man accused of threatening mother with a knife, bat and ax

Aug. 31—JAY — A local man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening his mother and his sister with harm at the home they share on Kyesland Avenue in Jay, according to police.

Robert W. Tibbetts, 57, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence stalking involving his mother, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Monday.

The District Attorney's Office added domestic violence criminal threatening and terrorizing charges after reviewing the police report.

Tibbetts is accused of threatening his mother with a knife, a bat and an ax days prior to Thursday, Caton said. He is accused of also following her and stalking her in a vehicle, he said.

"Mr. Tibbetts made comments about threatening to cut their throats," Caton said.

Tibbetts was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was being held Monday held in lieu of $500 bail, according to a corrections officer.

A conviction for domestic violence criminal threatening is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Convictions on the other charges are each punishable by 364 days in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.