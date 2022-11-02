Jay man acquitted of sex crimes against teen

Nov. 1—FARMINGTON — A Franklin County jury acquitted a Jay man Tuesday of sexually abusing a teenage girl at a residence in Jay from 2015 to 2017.

Thomas M. Bailey, 37, was acquitted of three counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of unlawful sexual touching, all misdemeanors. He had faced up to 364 days in jail on each count.

One felony charge and one misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual contact were dismissed prior to the case going to trial Monday in Franklin County Superior Court.

Jurors reached a verdict within two hours Tuesday morning after being read a transcript of a Maine State Police detective's testimony Monday by a court reporter.

The victim testified for the state. Bailey did not take the witness stand.

Assistant District Attorney Ellex St. Pierre represented the state while attorney Verne Paradie represented Bailey.