Jay man charged in Livermore Falls robbery

Apr. 26—LIVERMORE FALLS — A Jay man is accused of attempting to rob a couple after spraying mace in their faces Sunday at a residence at 192 Haines Corner Road.

Joshua Hiscock, 39, attempted to steal money from the man and woman who lived at the house, Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. said Monday. It's unclear if he got away with any.

Steward said as soon as the woman opened the door she was sprayed with mace. The man was also sprayed but was able to identify Hiscock, whose face was partially covered. Witnesses also said he had a limp.

Hiscock left a bat at the residence when he fled before police arrived, the chief said.

The woman reported the incident about 1:10 p.m.

Livermore Falls police officer Maverick Real responded to the scene, along with a Jay officer.

A Jay officer located Hiscock and detained him in the area of Main and Jewell streets in Jay, Steward said. Real arrested Hiscock on a charge of robbery and transported him to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

After a review of the case by the District Attorney's Office, the robbery charge was elevated to a felony. Two misdemeanor assault charges were added.

After his appearance before a judge Monday, Hiscock was being held at the jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

A conviction for robbery is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. A conviction for misdemeanor assault is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.