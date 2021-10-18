Jay man charged in Livermore robbery

Oct. 18—LIVERMORE — A Jay man is accused in a robbery and assault at a boat launch early Saturday on Route 4 in the vicinity of Crash Road.

Avery Teehan, 24, was arrested Sunday on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and violation of condition of release, Androscoggin County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bill Gagne said.

Teehan is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Deputy James Phillips responded to the report of a robbery at 12:38 a.m. along with other law enforcement officers. Gagne said the victims were a man and a female juvenile.

Teehan was located Sunday by Jay police at a Jay residence. Phillips took him into custody.

Phillips is being assisted in the investigation by Detective Sgt. Maurice Drouin.

Teehan pleaded not guilty in August in 8th District Court in Lewiston to six counts connected to a September 2019 shooting in Livermore Falls, including a charge of elevated aggravated assault which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He also entered not guilty pleas at the time to charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence, disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release.

Police said in 2019 that Teehan shot Tommy Parent, 19, in the leg after luring him into a fistfight behind Central Plaza on Route 4 in Livermore Falls.