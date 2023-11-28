Jay man charged in multiple thefts in Wilton, Farmington and Jay

Nov. 28—FARMINGTON — A Jay man has been charged by three police departments with stealing goods from two retail stores in Farmington and Wilton, and money from a gas station in Jay

Kirk M. Richards, 32, was issued summonses for misdemeanor theft by unauthorized taking or transfer by Farmington Police Department and Wilton Police Department, and theft by the Jay Police Department.

Richards is accused of pushing a cart of items from Tractor Supply in Wilton on Nov. 18 and a cart of items out of Walmart on Nov. 20.

On Nov. 19 he asked to use a phone at Jay Diesel and Gas at Riverside Kwik Stop in Jay. He waited until both station attendants were busy pumping gas before he reached in to the cash drawer and grabbed a handful before leaving the store, according to a video the business posted on its Facebook page.

Jay police arrested Richards on an unrelated Androscoggin County charge of violating a protection from abuse order on Friday. He posted $500 on the same day to be released from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

A conviction on the theft charges range from up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000 and up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

