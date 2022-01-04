Jay man could lose bail after more charges filed

Jan. 4—LEWISTON — Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bail of a Jay man charged in a 2019 shooting in Livermore Falls, after he was arrested on robbery and assault charges in October 2021.

Avery Teehan, 24, had been free on a $50,000 real estate bond related to charges connected to a September 2019 shooting during which he allegedly shot a Livermore Falls man, 19, in the leg after luring him into a fistfight behind Central Plaza on Route 4 in Livermore Falls.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Teehan on six counts connected to that incident, including a charge of elevated aggravated assault, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Teehan also entered not guilty pleas at the time to charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence, disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release.

Teehan pleaded not guilty in August at 8th District Court to those charges.

Teehan was arrested in October 2021 on charges of robbery, aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release, punishable by prison sentences of 30 years, 10 years and five years, respectively.

He is accused of committing those crimes shortly after midnight on Oct. 16, 2021, at a boat launch on Route 4, near Crash Road, in Livermore.

Police said a man and a juvenile female were the victims.

Teehan appeared in court in October 2021 on the new charges, but did not enter pleas because that case cannot proceed to trial unless a grand jury has indicted him on those charges or he waives his right to grand jury indictment.

A judge set bail on the new charges at $100,000 cash.

Teehan remains at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn until a hearing is held on a motion by prosecutors to revoke his bail on the earlier charges pending trial.

That hearing had been scheduled for Monday, but was continued. A new date had yet to be set.