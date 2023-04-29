Jay man free after serving portion of sentence for Livermore assault

Apr. 28—AUBURN — A Jay man was freed from jail Friday after serving more than 18 months behind bars stemming from two incidents, one involving robbery and assault and the other, a shooting.

In January, Avery M.T. Teehan, 25, had pleaded no contest to four crimes in connection with an assault at the Livermore boat launch on Oct. 16, 2021.

Androscoggin County Superior Court Justice Harold Stewart II imposed a five-year sentence on a crime of aggravated assault, but suspended all of that sentence except for 559 days, time Teehan had served at Androscoggin County Jail as of Friday.

The initial plea agreement was for Teehan to serve 20 months behind bars, but prosecutors agreed Friday to the shortened jail stint.

Teehan may be required to serve a portion or all of the remainder of the five-year sentence, which was suspended, if he were to violate the terms of his three-year probation.

His sentencing hearing was continued from January, when he entered his pleas, in an effort to keep him from serving his remaining time in a state prison.

Any sentence over nine months must be served in prison, not jail.

His probation conditions include no contact with any of the victims.

He must possess no alcohol and illegal drugs, nor any dangerous weapons, including firearms for which he may be searched at random.

Teehan must undergo substance abuse treatment as well as mental health evaluation and treatment, as recommended by his probation officer, the judge said.

Teehan was given shorter sentences on three related charges in connection with the boat ramp assault, to be served at the same time as the assault charge, but he has already served that time in jail. Those charges include criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and two counts of violation of condition of release.

Three counts of felony robbery were dismissed.

Authorities said Teehan committed those crimes shortly after midnight Oct. 16, 2021, at a boat launch on state Route 4, near Crash Road in Livermore where a man and a female juvenile were the victims.

Story continues

Prosecutors said Teehan and a co-defendant assaulted the man, who had been ordered to kneel on the ground, beating him until he lost consciousness in view of a female minor. The man was later taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion and bruised ribs.

Teehan was sentenced Friday to concurrent sentences stemming from an unrelated case.

In regards to a September 2019 shooting in Livermore Falls, after an agreement with prosecutors, Teehan was convicted on charges of falsifying physical evidence, disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release.

The most serious charges, elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault and reckless conduct, were dismissed.

In that case, police said Teehan allegedly shot a 19-year-old Livermore Falls man in the leg after luring him into a fistfight behind Central Plaza on Route 4 in Livermore Falls.