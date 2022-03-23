Jay man indicted on arson charge for fire at his house

Mar. 23—FARMINGTON — A Jay man was indicted Tuesday, accused of setting fire to his house at 11 Oak St. on Sept. 18, 2021.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Christopher White, 52, on a charge of arson.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal arrested White, who was burned in the blaze, in October in Portland.

Jay police responded to a report of smoke at White's home about 5:39 p.m. and found a car on fire and flames spreading to a truck. The first officer there was confronted by White, Jay police Chief Richard Caton IV said previously.

White came out of the house peacefully, put down a shotgun and was taken into custody.

Firefighters extinguished flames from the vehicles and an exterior wall of the house.

A conviction for arson is punishable by up to 30 years and a fine of up to $50,000.