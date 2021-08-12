Jay man pleads not guilty to Livermore Falls shooting charges

Aug. 12—LEWISTON — A Jay man charged with shooting a man in Livermore Falls in 2019, pleaded not guilty to six related charges Wednesday.

Avery Teehan, 24, appeared in 8th District Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to six counts from an Androscoggin County grand jury indictment in June, including a charge of elevated aggravated assault, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He also entered not guilty pleas to charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, falsifying physical evidence, disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release.

Teehan was arrested in September 2019, but has been free from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn since posting bail.

Police said Teehan had lured Tommy Parent, 19, into what he promised to be a fistfight after threatening him with harm for more than a week.

On Sept. 17, 2019, Parent had arrived at a predetermined location after Teehan had confirmed he didn't want any guns at the meeting, witnesses told police.

Teehan reportedly told Parent and three friends to shine their cellphone lights on themselves to show they weren't armed, police said.

They did and asked Teehan whether he was unarmed also.

But police said the four men turned to run when they heard what sounded like a round being chambered in a gun, then heard a shot. The witnesses told police that Teehan fired several rounds, one of them striking Parent in the leg just below the knee.

One of the witnesses said Teehan may have fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV in the direction of Jay.

Police found him at his grandmother's home in Jay the next day. He told police he had gone the night before to a Cumberland Farms in Livermore Falls. Police said that store is about 1,500 feet from the scene of the shooting.

Police searched the home, finding a backpack lying on the living room couch that was closed with two padlocks.

Teehan was arrested on a warrant out of Kennebec County for failing to appear in court on a theft charge. Police hadn't recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.