Jay man sentenced in Livermore assault and Livermore Falls shooting

Jan. 10—AUBURN — A Jay man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday on charges stemming from two incidents, one involving robbery and assault and the other, a shooting.

Avery M. T. Teehan, 25, pleaded no contest in Androscoggin County Superior Court to four counts in connection with an assault at the Livermore boat launch on Oct. 16, 2021.

Justice Harold Stewart II entered Teehan's pleas as guilty and sentenced him to five years on a charge of aggravated assault, but suspended three years and four months of that sentence, leaving 20 months for him to serve behind bars.

He will have served most of that time by the date of his sentencing hearing, which was set for April 28.

After his release, he will be on probation for three years. If he were to violate the conditions of his probation, he might have to serve the suspended portion of his sentence, Stewart said.

While on probation, he will be barred from having any dangerous weapons, including firearms, as well as alcohol and illegal drugs, for which he may be searched at random and tested for any prohibited substances.

He must undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations and recommended treatment and have no contact with any of the victims of the crimes of which he was convicted, Stewart said.

The judge sentenced Teehan to concurrent sentences on three other charges, including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and two counts of violation of condition of release, meaning he will have satisfied each of those sentences by the time he has served the 20 months at Androscoggin County Jail.

Three counts of felony robbery were dismissed.

Authorities said Teehan committed those crimes shortly after midnight Oct. 16, 2021, at a boat launch on state Route 4, near Crash Road in Livermore.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's deputies said a man and a female juvenile were the victims.

District Attorney Neil McLean said Tuesday that Teehan and a co-defendant assaulted a man who had been ordered to kneel on the ground.

He was beaten until he lost consciousness in view of a female minor and the male victim was later taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion and bruised ribs.

Teehan's co-defendant, Alexander K. Lewis, 19, of Wilton died while serving a sentence for aggravated assault after having pleaded guilty. Teehan's sister, Willow Lewis, 21, of Wilton, pleaded guilty in December to charges of criminal threatening and assault, both misdemeanors, and was sentenced to serve six months in jail.

In a separate case stemming from a September 2019 shooting in Livermore Falls, Teehan was given concurrent sentences Tuesday on charges of falsifying physical evidence, disorderly conduct and violation of condition of release.

The most serious charges, elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault and reckless conduct, were dismissed.

In that case, police said Teehan allegedly shot a 19-year-old Livermore Falls man in the leg after luring him into a fistfight behind Central Plaza on Route 4 in Livermore Falls.