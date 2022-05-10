Jay, Mexico men accused of stealing truck and painting it

May 10—JAY — Men from Jay and Mexico were arrested Thursday, accused of stealing a red truck from a Phillips residence and painting it gray.

Randall S. McEwan II, 25, of Mexico was in the driver's seat of a stolen 2012 GMC Sierra pickup and Ryan M. Philbrick, 31, of Jay was in the passenger seat, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Monday.

Deputy Alan Elmes received a report of a stolen red 2012 GMC Sierra pickup at 1:33 a.m. May 1. It was last seen at a residence on Dodge Road in Phillips, according Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.'s weekly report.

Jay police officer Rex Schweighofer spotted the truck parked at a Maxwell Road residence in Jay.

It was last seen April 30, but when found it had been painted gray, Jay Police Richard Caton IV said Monday.

Schweighofer arrested McEwan on a felony charge of aggravated criminal mischief for painting the truck, and a misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized use of property. He was also issued a summons for a felony charge of operating after license revocation and a misdemeanor charge violation condition of release, Caton said.

Philbrick was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of theft by unauthorized use of property. He was issued a summons on charges of felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and misdemeanor charge of violation condition of release, Caton said.

They were each released on $5,000 unsecured bail Thursday from the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

The men are scheduled to appear on Aug. 22 at a Farmington court.

Convictions for the charges range from six months in jail to five years in prison.