Jay police arrest man after warning him to stay away from 2 houses

Jul. 29—JAY — Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after he was warned about an hour earlier not to go near two residences on Macomber Hill Road, police Sgt. Russell Adams said.

Adams had responded to a 6:15 a.m. report of a suspicious male walking around two houses on the end of the road near Route 4. He gave Sean Kelly, 30, who had a last known address of Livermore Falls, a trespass warning to stay away from the houses. At about 7:20 a.m., a second report came in from the same person, that Kelly had allegedly gone in to a closed-in porch and tried to open the door to the house, Adams said.

He then arrested Kelly on two misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and violation of bail on an unrelated case.

Kelly has a prior arrest by Livermore Falls police in January 2020 on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Adams said. Livermore Falls police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. confirmed that police arrested Kelly, but it was unknown Wednesday if that case was resolved in the Androscoggin County court system.

Kelly is being held without bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He is expected to go before a judge on Friday.

A conviction on the two misdemeanor charges each carry a maximum six months in jail.