Jay Police Department is first in Franklin County to be accredited

Donna M. Perry, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·2 min read

Oct. 13—JAY — The Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Franklin County to become accredited by the Maine Chiefs of Police Association.

The certification means the department complies with all state law enforcement best practices or standards, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said, and will receive a 10% to 15% discount on liability insurance through the Maine Municipal Association.

The accreditation is for three years.

"It was a goal of mine when the state came up with the accreditation program to become accredited and am happy to accomplish it," Caton said. "The staff worked hard to accomplish it. It was definitely the whole department."

The Maine Chiefs of Police Association developed the Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program to assist state law enforcement agencies in meeting their professional obligations to citizens of Maine. The association partnered with Dirigo Safety to manage the program.

"It is a voluntary process where police agencies prove their compliance with Maine law enforcement's current best practices or standards," Caton said.

There are 158 standards, including professional criteria, records and information management, unusual situations, communications, processing and transportation, up-to-date policies, and property and evidences.

"All personnel have to be trained and signed off on all policies," the chief said. "A lot of this stuff is already in play. We had to prove we were all doing it."

"We can create a program that allows us to upload policies and disseminate them to all personnel, including the dispatch secretary," he said. That person has to comply with standards that pertain to the job.

Caton and Sgt. Russell Adams provided proof that the department and officers knew the standards and practiced them. All new officers will also have to when they join the department.

"I am very proud of all the hard work that my staff put into this," Caton said.

Of the more than 100 departments in Maine, Jay's is the 14th to complete the accreditation process, which it started in September 2021.

Others, according to Dirigo Safety's website, are:

— Auburn Police Department

— Augusta Police Department

— Bath Police Department

— Berwick Police Department

— Biddeford Police Department

— Brunswick Police Department

— Ellsworth Police Department

— Falmouth Police Department

— Jay Police Department

— Old Town Police Department

— Orono Police Department

— South Portland Police Department

— Westbrook Police Department

— York County Sheriff's Department

Farmington is working on becoming accredited.

Recommended Stories

  • Homicide investigation underway at Clayton apartment complex, police say

    Investigators have not released details on the victim or what led up to the shooting.

  • Supreme Court denies Trump request in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

    Trump asked the Supreme Court to jump intro a thorny legal dispute over roughly 100 classified documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago club.

  • Gov. DeSantis ‘disappointed’ in Cruz life sentence

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he was “very disappointed” after a jury rejected the death penalty and recommended that Nikolas Cruz serve life in prison for murdering 17 people in 2018 at a Parkland High School.

  • Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape

    The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.

  • Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

    Drew Angerer/GettyAs the Jan. 6 committee played the video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition and footage from a yet-to-be-released documentary that chronicled the dirty trickster ahead of the 2020 election, he frantically melted down online.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public bu

  • Russian Inmates Missing Limbs Get ‘Worthless’ War Pardons

    GettyRussian inmates who were yanked out of prison to fight in Ukraine have begun receiving their promised “‘pardons” for taking part in the war—but legal experts say the supposed pardons are actually bogus.The news comes as Russia’s war effort grew increasingly deranged this week as the prison-recruiting tactic apparently became the official new modus operandi. The Wagner Group, a private military force linked to the Kremlin and run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, had for weeks been visiting p

  • Ban on guns with serial numbers removed is unconstitutional -U.S. judge

    (Reuters) -A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that a federal ban on possessing a gun with its serial number removed is unconstitutional, the first such ruling since the U.S. Supreme Court dramatically expanded gun rights in June. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston on Wednesday found that the law was not consistent with the United States' "historical tradition of firearm regulation," the new standard laid out by the Supreme Court in its landmark ruling. The decision came in a criminal case charging a man, Randy Price, with illegally possessing a gun with the serial number removed that was found in his car.

  • Recognizing His Election Loss, Trump Tried To Make A ‘Catastrophic’ National Security Move

    On Nov. 11, 2020, Trump sought to leave a mess for his successor by rushing thousands of troops out of Afghanistan and Somalia before Biden's inauguration.

  • These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

    The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote. Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with 35 abstaining, according to an…

  • A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

    The Trump donor Steve Wynn fended off a Justice Department lawsuit seeking to force the casino mogul to disclose alleged past lobbying for China.

  • Aide tells FBI Trump ordered boxes moved at Mar-a-Lago - report

    A former employee of Donald Trump told federal agents the former president asked that boxes of records be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, according to a Washington Post report. The testimony of the key witness, coupled with surveillance footage the Justice Department also obtained, represent some of the strongest known evidence to date of possible obstruction of justice by the former Republican president. The New York Times separately reported on Wednesday that Trump aide Walt Nauta was captured on security camera footage from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach moving boxes out of a storage area at the center of the investigation.

  • 4 Florida men caught illegally picking berries in the Bluffton woods. Here’s what they’re worth

    The men were found with several 50-pound bags of berries Oct. 9 at the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve.

  • Text messages between Oath Keepers founder and lawyer not protected, U.S. judge rules

    U.S. prosecutors will be allowed to introduce potentially incriminating messages between the leader of the Oath Keepers and the far-right group's general counsel, a judge ruled on Thursday, saying the texts were personal in nature and do not fall under attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors had briefly shown the court a December 2020 message from founder Stewart Rhodes to lawyer Kellye SoRelle before the defense objected last week. Rhodes is one of five Oath Keepers on trial for their alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • ‘Throuple’ Accused of Torturing, Killing, and Eating Women to Get Off

    Kerala PoliceWarning: This story contains graphic details of a series of horrific crimes. A “throuple” in India is accused of murdering, torturing, and later consuming parts of two women police say they slaughtered to satisfy their own deranged sexual cravings. Muhammad Shafi, a convicted rapist who served time for the sexual assault of a 75-year-old woman; Bhagaval Sing, a Haiku poet and massage parlor owner; and his wife Laila Singh, who helped run the business, stand accused of the human sacr

  • Ocasio-Cortez mocks Fox News contributor’s $28 Taco Bell lunch

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday evening mocked a Fox News contributor after he said high inflation made his lunch at Taco Bell total $28. “You want to know how bad inflation is?” said Scott Martin, who is also the chief investment officer at Kingsview Partners. “Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco…

  • A Trump aide was caught on security camera moving boxes from a Mar-a-Lago storage room before and after the DOJ subpoenaed Trump for top-secret documents: NYT

    Walt Nauta, a longtime Trump aide, was seen on security footage moving boxes out from a storage room the FBI later searched, per The New York Times.

  • Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

    Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a “broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The outburst late in the day came hours after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19. Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.

  • Felon accused of California family’s massacre enters plea to four counts of murder

    Dozens of the victims’ relatives packed courtroom in Merced on Thursday.

  • Florida legislators shut down questions over DeSantis’ migrant flights

    Meeting for the first time since Gov. Ron DeSantis initiated his controversial Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights, Florida lawmakers shut down questions Wednesday about whether his agency violated state law when it used money earmarked for relocating migrants out of Florida to relocate them out of Texas instead.

  • Trump Organization continuing 'fraudulent' practices after lawsuit, says New York AG

    New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a preliminary injunction as part of her $250 million civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump to stop what she says is his ongoing fraudulent conduct. On the same day last month that James filed the lawsuit accusing Trump, his three eldest children, and two corporate executives of "staggering" fraud that she claims "grossly inflated" Trump's net worth, the Trump Organization quietly registered a new entity, Trump Organization II, according to a new court filing Thursday. Investigators suspect that Trump could move assets from his family real estate business to the new entity in an attempt to evade liability posed by the lawsuit, according to the attorney general's motion for a preliminary injunction.