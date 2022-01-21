Jay Rothman, chairman and CEO of Milwaukee law firm, named 8th president of UW System

The University of Wisconsin System board emerged from a closed door meeting Friday to announce it has unanimously selected Milwaukee attorney and law firm CEO Jay Rothman as the system's eighth president.

The board's choice of Rothman over Jim Schmidt, the chancellor of UW-Eau Claire, puts the system for the first time under the direction of someone who is almost entirely an outsider to the world of public higher education.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the UW System, and approach this role with profound respect for the unparalleled role public higher education plays in the lives of our students, alumni, and communities,” Rothman said. “I intend to lead by listening first, so that the experience I have gained over my lifetime in Wisconsin can help us build a great UW System together. This is not an original sentiment, but I want to say it because I believe it: the UW System is our state’s crown jewel, and a vibrant UW System builds a strong Wisconsin.”

Rothman will take the helm of the UW System on June 1 and will earn $550,000 annually.

According to biographies of past system presidents gathered by UW-Madison Libraries, Rothman is the first system president to have no prior experience working in higher education. The lone exception would be Tommy Thompson, the longtime Wisconsin governor and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, who has shepherded the system on an interim basis for a year and a half.

The Wausau native brings a career's worth of perspective working as a practicing lawyer and leading Foley and Lardner LLP, one of the top 50 law firms in the nation based on revenue. The Milwaukee-based law firm has more than 1,000 lawyers and offices in the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

Now, he will pivot toward leading one of the country's largest and most prominent university systems, overseeing decisions that will impact tens of thousands of students and employees across the state.

“The regents appreciate Jay’s willingness to serve the UW System and the people of Wisconsin,” said Regent President Edmund Manydeeds III. “I am confident that in partnership with our chancellors, faculty, and staff he will strengthen the UW System for the students and people of Wisconsin we serve.”

Regent Vice President Karen Walsh, who led the search and screen committee that selected Rothman as a finalist, said Rothman was a servant leader who "has the leadership and executive management skills our university system needs. He understands organizations. He builds consensus. He believes in the profound value of higher education.”

The hiring decision by the UW Board of Regents on Friday ends an 18-month chapter in which the state's public university system lacked a permanent leader. The first search to hire a replacement for former UW System President Ray Cross failed in June 2020.

Thompson stepped in to help, but recently announced his resignation effective March 18. That will leave several months in which yet another interim president, former Regent President Mike Falbo, will lead the state's system.

Rothman has been chairman and CEO of Foley and Lardner since 2011. He joined the firm in 1986. He holds a bachelor's degree from Marquette University and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

He has a background in business law, practicing in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and corporate governance.

How he will approach leading the system at this point remains a bit of a mystery. In an interview with media outlets, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, last week, Rothman offered few if any concrete ideas as to how he would address a host of challenges in the system, from enrollment woes, to tuition increases to political hostility.

Yet, political involvement would not be new to the incoming president, if his campaign donations are any indication.

Rothman has given more than $77,000 in campaign donations to candidates for state office, primarily Republicans, according to records kept by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. For instance, Rothman donated $29,000 to former GOP Gov. Scott Walker between 2010 and 2018. He has also given a total of $10,000 to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers since 2020. Evers narrowly defeated Walker just over three years ago.

He also brings close connections to state business leaders.

Rothman's hiring elicited praise from several influential Wisconsinites including Children's Wisconsin President and CEO Peggy Troy, T&M Partners LLC chairman and CEO Ted Kellner (who along with his wife Mary is also a major donor to the UW-Madison), Mayville Engineering CEO and President Robert Kamphius and Quad/Graphics, Inc. President and CEO Joel Quadracci.

Rothman served on the board of Children's Wisconsin 2014-2018. He is currently on the board of Quad/Graphics and Mayville Engineering.

"The UW System is getting a leader of high intellect, integrity and exceptional work ethic. What I appreciated most about Jay as board member was that his leadership always started with mission: How can we better serve the kids of Wisconsin? Before anything else, that was the question that drove his counsel and his decision-making," Troy said in a statement. "Much like higher ed, while the health care competitive environment can feel like a tough business, Jay understood that it’s truly about people—whether the families we serve, or the faculty, providers and staff who make up the organization."

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank congratulated Rothman on Friday, saying he would bring "a fresh perspective to higher education."

UWM Chancellor Mark Mone said the system is in good hands.

"I know Jay Rothman, and I have great admiration for his intellect and inclusive leadership style," Mone said. "His strong connections throughout southeastern Wisconsin and beyond will benefit all the UW campuses."

The Capitol is seen from Van Hise Hall, which houses the administrative headquarters of the UW System.

Rothman was selected from a pool of 44 candidates for the job, 23 of whom self-identified as white, 11 as people of color and 10 who did not identify their racial background, according to the UW System. Seven of the candidates were women and three were veterans.

The search process faced little criticism from stakeholders within the UW System until the end, when faculty groups spoke out in opposition to the board's decision not to host public interviews with either finalist.

