Jay Venkatesan Is The President of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) And They Just Picked Up 5.7% More Shares

Potential Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Jay Venkatesan, recently bought US$101k worth of stock, paying US$1.23 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Angion Biomedica

In fact, the recent purchase by President Jay Venkatesan was not their only acquisition of Angion Biomedica shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$730k worth of shares at a price of US$2.66 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Angion Biomedica insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$2.33. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Angion Biomedica insiders own about US$7.3m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Angion Biomedica Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Angion Biomedica insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Angion Biomedica. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Angion Biomedica (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

