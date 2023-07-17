Jay Wagers sentenced to 30 years for killing, shooting

Jul. 17—District Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Monday sentenced a Santa Fe resident who fatally shot one man and injured another in two separate incidents on the same day to 30 years in prison — the maximum Jay Wagers could have received under a plea agreement with prosecutors.

"Mr. Wagers, this is a day that has long been coming for you," Ellington said to Wagers, who wiped tears from his eyes as he sat at the defense table. "Unfortunately for most of the community, it didn't come soon enough."

Wagers, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder in April for fatally shooting Joseph Aiello of Santa Fe, then shooting and wounding John Galloway during an 11-hour crime spree on October 4, 2021.

The sentence was the maximum Wagers could have received under a deal with the First Judicial District Attorney's Office. It gave the judge discretion to sentence Wagers to between 20 and 30 years on the two charges and several others, including assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Wagers shot Aiello, 39, during a small party at Aiello's home on Alamosa Drive, according to reports from the time.

Police arrived at the home around 2:45 a.m. and were met by two witnesses who said they heard the shooting and found Aiello in a hallway, according to a criminal complaint.

After departing the home, prosecutor Johanna Cox said Monday, Wagers went on a day-long "shooting rampage" during which he shot Galloway in the head outside a liquor store on Hickox Street, and continued to Baca Street area, where "random shots sailed through doors of cars and windshields and struck two individuals."

Wagers also attempted to steal several cars before he was taken into custody in a parking lot at Santa Fe Indian School, according to previous reports.

Galloway survived the shooting, but in addressing the court, his speech was broken and disordered. He said he bore Wagers no ill will.

Aiello's mother Christina Gill recalled her son's life in remarks to the court, noting he was born in the midst of thunder and lightning.

"The energy of that storm was pervasive throughout his life," she said of Aiello, recalling him as a child who was "exceptionally curious, mischievous, independent and exhausting."

Gill spoke about her son's struggle to break free from a dependence on methamphetamines in the years leading up to his death and read aloud from letters he'd written.

"I see that the path I chose to take is not so easily evaded but is constantly nipping at your heels," Gill read. "I know who I want to be. I know who I want to be around. So every day I wake up is a good one. And everything else is a bonus. But if I never shoot for the stars I'll never know if I could have made it. How will I ever know if I live the best I could live ... Perhaps I may not hit those stars, perhaps I may not make it past next year, next week or even another day. But I was fighting the constant uphill battle that is my life and I did not give up. I can live with that."

Gill spoke about the impact her son's death had on her.

"There are many triggers for me and no day [goes by] without a memory, picture or song that carries the anguish of loss," she said. "You think you cannot bear it, but you do, and life goes on, as do the bittersweetness of beautiful memories."

Wagers — who was implicated as one of several inmates involved in smuggling drugs into the Santa Fe County jail while awaiting resolution of the cases — also had pleaded guilty under the plea agreement to battery on a peace officer, a charge he picked up in December 2021 after he was accused of striking a jail guard in the face.

His mother and father also attended Monday's sentencing. They chose not to speak, but Wagers' defense attorney Michael Jones read the court a letter written by Wagers' mother in which she said her son was "a good person with a good heart."

"I understand the seriousness of Jay's actions," she wrote in the letter read by Jones. "It is my belief that Jay would not have done these things if he would not have been under the influence of drugs."

Jones said Wagers had been battling substance abuse problems for years.

Before receiving his sentence, Wagers also addressed the court.

"I would just like to apologize to my victims and my victim's family and just to let them know that I'm very sorry for what I've done ... and also my community as a whole," he said.