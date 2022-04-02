JAY-Z vs. Kanye West: Which rapper is the Grammy's Greatest of All Time?

BGR

Earth will be graced with a springtime planetary parade of five planets throughout April 2022. Astronomers will have multiple chances to spot Venus, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus in the sky. It's an inspiring time for budding astronomers to get a great look at some of our solar system's inhabitants.