Jay-Z's Legal Team Behind The Arrest Of Former Detective Who Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted Black Women

Roger Golubski, a retired homicide detective in Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested by Federal authorities on Thursday. Golubski is charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women twenty years ago.

A press release from the Department of Justice stated, “the 69-year-old former detective appeared in court later Thursday. The charges are six counts related to the rape of a woman from 1998 to 2001 and another from 1999 to 2002. All while he was employed by the Kansas City Police Department.”

Golubski had worked in law enforcement for 35 years.

Charges against Golubski stem from a years-long grand jury investigation. As CNN reported, Golubski was accused of being “a dirty cop.”He allegedly abused his power and exploited “vulnerable Black women,” including Black women who worked as prostitutes.

Golubski was also the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by a wrongfully convicted man, Lamonte McIntyre. McIntyre and his mother alleged that Golubski framed him for a double homicide in 1994.

Golubski, who retired from the police department in 2010, was also accused of being on the payroll of a local drug kingpin. And framing people for crimes they did not commit.

The community distress attracted the attention of hip-hop mogul Jay-Z. His social justice-oriented group, Team Roc, flashed a banner across their social media profiles and took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post last year, calling the alleged police corruption in Kansas City “one of the worst examples of abuse of power in U.S. history.”

Golubski was arrested at his Wyandotte County home on Thursday morning. According to WEVV-TV, authorities reported that Golubski went willingly and cooperated with law enforcement but chose not to comment.

The six-count indictment reviewed on Thursday alleges that Golubski assaulted the two women while acting “under color of law,” meaning he used his position as a police officer to commit the crimes.

According to WEVV-TV, the women are referred to by their initials only, and the five-page indictment offers few details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged sexual assaults and kidnappings.

Trigger Warning: He is accused of sexually assaulting both women and forcing them to perform oral sex on him several times in his vehicle, and at their homes. Golubski’s actions included aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping, the indictment alleges.

CNN previously reported that multiple former police officers were called before the grand jury last year. Terry Zeigler, a former chief and former partner of Golubski said, “Golubski was oddly secretive about his personal life.” But added that he never witnessed the detective do anything wrong.

Golubski’s attorney Morgan Roach didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment after Thursday’s hearing.

If he is convicted on any of the counts, Golubski could be sentenced to life in prison.