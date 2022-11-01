Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) Shares Fly 29% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Those holding Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 29% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 11% in the last twelve months.

Even after such a large jump in price, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.4x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 321%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 30% each year as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 8.9% each year, which paints a poor picture.

Story continues

With this information, we are not surprised that Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's P/E?

Even after such a strong price move, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here