Jayana Webb: Driver pleads guilty in I-95 crash that killed two Pennsylvania troopers, pedestrian

Jayana Tanae Webb has plead guilty to charges stemming from a March 2022 crash that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in South Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - The driver at the center of a crash that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian has been sentenced to prison after entering a guilty plea in court Wednesday.

Jayana Webb has been sentenced to 27 ½ years to 60 years in the March 2022 incident that claimed the lives of Troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras. She pleaded guilty to multiple charges Wednesday, including third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

The crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on March 21 on I-95 as Troopers Mack and Sisca were called to assist Oliveras, who had been walking on I-95 southbound near the stadium area.

As the troopers attempted to put the man into custody and walk him back to their vehicle, Webb fatally struck all three men and the patrol car at a high rate of speed, authorities say. Sources told FOX 29 that Webb had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit when she was tested after the crash.

Trooper Martin Mack III (L) and Trooper Branden Sisca (R) (Pennsylvania State Police)

It was later learned through a source that Troopers Mac and Sisca stopped Webb on I-95 between the Girard and Allegheny exits moments before the deadly crash.

A recording from the trooper's dashboard camera shows the stop lasted less than a minute before the pair was dispatched to the pedestrian walking southbound on I-95 near the stadiums, according to law enforcement sources.

Webb appears to have documented the stop in a tweet posted just before the crash that read "why the cop pull me & he say im doing 110 ina 50." In a tweet from mid-January, Webb appeared to boast about her abilities to drive while intoxicated. "If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever," the post reads.

Officials say Trooper Mack, 33, joined the force in 2014, while Sisca, 29, only recently graduated from the academy and had enlisted in February of 2021. Sisca was also a Fire Chief of Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County.