Jayapal says progressives don't have "red line" for cost of reconciliation bill
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state and the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a Thursday interview with CBSN she and her progressive colleagues do not have a "red line" on the price tag for President Joe Biden's proposal to expand the nation's social safety net. Democratic leaders continue to search for consensus on the package.