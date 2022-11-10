Is Jaycorp Berhad's (KLSE:JAYCORP) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Jaycorp Berhad's (KLSE:JAYCORP) stock is up by a considerable 6.6% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Jaycorp Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jaycorp Berhad is:

10% = RM21m ÷ RM207m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Jaycorp Berhad's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

When you first look at it, Jaycorp Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.1%. Even so, Jaycorp Berhad has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 5.4%. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Jaycorp Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.2% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Jaycorp Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Jaycorp Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Jaycorp Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 69%, meaning that it is left with only 31% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Jaycorp Berhad has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 68%.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Jaycorp Berhad has some positive attributes. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

