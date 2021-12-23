Jayda Johnson, 16, reported missing by Indiana police; cellphone pings in St. Louis

Anderson police are asking the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl last seen in her home two weeks ago.

Jayda Johnson was reported missing after her mother told police the teen left their home in the 300 block of East 36th Street on Dec. 9. Police pinged Johnson’s cellphone, which showed a location near St. Louis, Missouri.

Police provided the two locations of the cellphone pings to law enforcement agencies in Missouri, but Johnson was not found.

Jayda Johnson, 16, was reported missing Dec. 9 after she left her Anderson home. Police are asking the public's help finding her.

Anderson police said Johnson’s mother is concerned about the teen’s safety because of personal issues Jayda was experiencing. Police did not elaborate on those issues or why they are a cause for concern.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. William Ray at 765-648-6663.

