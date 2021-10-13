Jayden Amends Warrant to Unit Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Jayden Resources Inc.

Jayden Resources Inc.
Jayden Resources Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - October 12, 2021 - Jayden Resources Inc., ("Jayden" or the “Company”) (TSXV:JDN) announces that further to its news release dated October 4, 2021 wherein it announced a unit offering (“Offering”) of up to 8,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000, with each Unit being comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of Jayden (“Common Share”) and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of two (2) years following the date of closing.

The Unit will now be comprised of one (1) Common Share and one-half (1/2) of a of one (1) transferable Common Share purchase Warrant at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of two (2) years following the date of closing.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause whereby, commencing on the date that is four months and one day following the closing date. Jayden may, in its sole discretion, provide notice to warrant holders to shorten the Warrant expiry date to 30 days from the notice date if the daily volume weighted average closing price of Jayden’s shares is greater than $1.00 for the 10 consecutive trading days preceding the notice date.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The shares and units will be subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold period from the date of issuance. Approximately $3M of the proceeds will be used to advance the Company’s recently acquired Storm Lake Gold Property. The balance of the proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

For further information about this news release or the Company visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com, email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/jayden-amends-warrant-to-unit-offering-583696627

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.

  • You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

    There's more than one type of millionaire—and you just might be one of them.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • Here's a Penny Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Nearly Double Within 12 Months

    Now, though, penny stocks include those with share prices of under $5. Here's a penny stock that Wall Street thinks will nearly double within 12 months. Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) stock trades at close to $4 per share.

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Plug Power Surges After CEO Hints at New Partnerships

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power is up because CEO Andy Marsh appeared on CNBC’s Mad Money on Monday. The interview with long-time CNBC anchor Jim Cramer showed that there is a lot going on at the company. Plug, which is known for hydrogen fuel cell powered materials handling equipment, is commercializing hydrogen technology for heavy duty trucks.

  • Why GM Doesn’t Have to Pay for Its $2 Billion Bolt Recall

    General Motors investors got a pleasant surprise Tuesday morning. Battery supplier LG Chem will reimburse the auto maker for the entire cost of recalling tens of thousands of Chevy Bolt electric vehicles due to the increased risk of battery fires. GM (ticker: GM) stock is up about 1% in premarket trading Tuesday.

  • BofA Warns the Fed Won’t Rush to Stock Market’s Rescue This Time

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve may not be so eager to rescue the stock market this time around, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrumen