Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Jayden Resources Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - October 4, 2021. Jayden Resources Inc., ("Jayden" or the “Company”) (TSXV:JDN) is pleased to announce a unit offering (“Offering”) of up to 8,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of Jayden (“Common Share”) and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of two (2) years following the date of closing.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause whereby, commencing on the date that is four months and one day following the closing date. Jayden may, in its sole discretion, provide notice to warrant holders to shorten the Warrant expiry date to 30 days from the notice date if the daily volume weighted average closing price of Jayden’s shares is greater than $1.00 for the 10 consecutive trading days preceding the notice date.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The shares and units will be subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold period from the date of issuance. Approximately $3M of the proceeds will be used to advance the Company’s recently acquired Storm Lake Gold Property. The balance of the proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

For further information about this news release or the Company visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com, email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/jayden-arranges-unit-offering-720300955