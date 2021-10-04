Jayden Arranges Unit Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Jayden Resources Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - October 4, 2021. Jayden Resources Inc., ("Jayden" or the “Company”) (TSXV:JDN) is pleased to announce a unit offering (“Offering”) of up to 8,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of Jayden (“Common Share”) and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of two (2) years following the date of closing.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration clause whereby, commencing on the date that is four months and one day following the closing date. Jayden may, in its sole discretion, provide notice to warrant holders to shorten the Warrant expiry date to 30 days from the notice date if the daily volume weighted average closing price of Jayden’s shares is greater than $1.00 for the 10 consecutive trading days preceding the notice date.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The shares and units will be subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold period from the date of issuance. Approximately $3M of the proceeds will be used to advance the Company’s recently acquired Storm Lake Gold Property. The balance of the proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

For further information about this news release or the Company visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com, email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/jayden-arranges-unit-offering-720300955

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • 1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

    It's not a hyper-growth tech stock, proving that outstanding returns can be achieved by owning simple and easy-to-understand businesses.

  • China on brink of property crisis as Evergrande shares suspended

    Evergrande's stock was suspended from trading on Monday as the debt-ridden Chinese company nears a deal to sell its property management unit.

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has become a key player in the digital ad industry. The company takes a different approach than rivals like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and it offers investors a rare combination of high growth and solid profitability. The Trade Desk has hardly scratched the surface of its market opportunity, and digital ad spend is still growing rapidly around the world.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • The transformative potential of crypto and blockchain is 'difficult to overstate,' Bank of America says in its debut report on the sector

    Bank of America launched coverage of digital assets to make sense of a rapidly growing asset class that has now ballooned to $2.1 trillion.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.62

    Microsoft Corporation's ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.62 on 9th of December. This takes the...

  • Evergrande eyeing $5 billion property unit sale; rival Fantasia misses payment

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Debt-saddled China Evergrande is set to raise more than $5 billion by selling a majority stake in its property management arm, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the struggling giant's largest asset sale yet if it goes ahead. Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing one of the country's largest-ever defaults as it struggles with more than $300 billion of debt. Its fate is also unsettling global markets wary about the fallout of one of China's biggest borrowers toppling.

  • A stock-market correction is brewing in the Nasdaq as Facebook leads tech shares south. Here are the levels to watch for other benchmarks.

    After a woeful September for optimists, the stock market's bullish patina is being further chipped away to start October, with at least one main benchmark and a number of sectors perilously close to a correction.

  • 2 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    For millions of people seeking healthcare, telehealth is a no-brainer. Why bother going to the doctor in person when you could pick up your phone or computer and get the same standard of care remotely? In the past, getting the same standard of care remotely simply wasn't possible, but now that's changing -- and investors who act now can benefit from businesses that are on the cutting edge of the changes.