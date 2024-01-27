Jayden Zheng reigns supreme for 2nd year in a row at Potter County Spelling Bee

For the second year in a row, Jayden Zheng from Bonham Middle School was the last student standing in the Potter County Spelling Bee Championship held Thursday at George Washington Carver Academy.

Jayden Zheng of Bonham Middle School spells out a word at the Potter County Spelling Bee Thursday at the George Washington Carver Academy in Amarillo.

Defending his title as a now 8th grader, Zheng took his usual deliberate approach in spelling out his words, making it through nine rounds, beating out Vanousheh Parvez, a fourth-grader from Sleepy Hollow Elementary, as she misspelled the word "cauterize". Zheng won by correctly spelling the word "crustaceans".

With 52 students starting the spelling bee, by the end of five rounds, only eight students were left and then two left by the end of round eight. Zheng will seek to win his second regional championship and punch his ticket to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held later in the year. Last year, Zheng placed 12th overall, which for his age is considered a stellar accomplishment in a spelling competition.

Winner Jayden Zheng, from Bonham Middle School, and runner-up Vanousheh Parvez, from Sleepy Hollow Elementary School, accept their ribbons Thursday at the Potter County Spelling Bee at George Washington Carver Academy in Amarillo.

Zheng said his experience last year prepared him to do well this year and he did more.

“It feels really good, but the competitions are very nerve-wracking,” Zheng said. “It is very relieving to win today."

He said that he spent a lot of time thinking about each word and making sure that he identified each word clearly, saying how it is spelled. I asked what he thought his chances were in the upcoming regional. Zheng was very humble.

The final five students sit and wait their turn to spell their words at the Potter County Spelling Bee Thursday at the George Washington Carver Academy in Amarillo.

“I think my chance to win is very moderate, but I am hopeful that I will be able to advance again to nationals,” he added.

He reflected on his experience at the national spelling bee competition last year in Washington, D.C.

“It was a great experience to be there with those other great spellers; it was very fun to be there,” Zheng said. “I really enjoyed all the activities in the city.”

Zheng said he enjoyed the Museum of Natural History as his favorite part of his visit.

His mom, Barbara Wang, said that her son works very hard, and she is very proud of his performance.

Spelling champion Jayden Zheng and his mother Barbara Wang stand on stage at the Potter County Spelling Bee Thursday at the George Washington Carver Academy in Amarillo.

“There is always luck involved in the competition, but he really took his time and kept his composure,” Wang said. "I feel like he is more comfortable this year, and he works so hard. I appreciate everyone for the support, and this means so much for us.”

Dr. Steve Urban, who was the master of ceremonies for the spelling bee, spoke about the second victory by Zheng.

Runner-up Vanousheh Parvez of Sleepy Hollow Elementary School spells out a word at the Potter County Spelling Bee Thursday at the George Washington Carver Academy in Amarillo.

“This went great today; Jayden is an incredibly good speller,” Urban said. “He is very methodical and asks all the questions before he thinks about it. He will go far this year if he reaches the nationals.”

