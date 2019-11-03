Jayesh Shah Is The CFO & Whole Time Director of Arvind Limited (NSE:ARVIND) And They Just Spent ₹10m On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Arvind Limited (NSE:ARVIND) should definitely note that the CFO & Whole Time Director, Jayesh Shah, recently paid ₹50.89 per share to buy ₹10m worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 48%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arvind

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Susheel Kaul, for ₹16m worth of shares, at about ₹78.84 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is ₹53.50. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Susheel Kaul was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 715200 shares for ₹46m. But insiders sold 200000 shares worth ₹16m. In total, Arvind insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around ₹64.10. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Arvind Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data isn't picking up on much insider ownership at Arvind, though insiders do hold about ₹63m worth of shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arvind Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Arvind we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Arvind.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

