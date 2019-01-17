Is Jayex Healthcare Limited’s (ASX:JHL) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as Jayex Healthcare Limited (ASX:JHL) with its market cap of AU$3.2m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Companies operating in the Healthcare Services industry, especially ones that are currently loss-making, are inclined towards being higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into JHL here.

How much cash does JHL generate through its operations?

JHL has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from AU$2.0m to AU$3.1m – this includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at AU$1.3m , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of JHL’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does JHL’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at JHL’s AU$6.6m in current liabilities, it appears that the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of AU$3.2m, leading to a current ratio of 0.48x.

ASX:JHL Historical Debt January 17th 19 More

Is JHL’s debt level acceptable?

With debt reaching 59% of equity, JHL may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. Though, since JHL is presently unprofitable, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Running high debt, while not yet making money, can be risky in unexpected downturns as liquidity may dry up, making it hard to operate.

Next Steps:

Although JHL’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Though its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure JHL has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Jayex Healthcare to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

