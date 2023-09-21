Jayhawks square off in American Association Championship

TechCrunch

At TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, we asked two leading investors and one founder to dish on some of the untapped and overlooked opportunities they see in sustainable AgTech. Monica Varman, a partner at Kleiner Perkins spinoff G2, said she's only beginning to see startups that focus on boosting transparency across agricultural supply chains. "We're starting to see some SaaS-based transparency platforms like Regrow, but it's in very early stages, and I think it's a critical enabler for all of the interesting innovations across the supply chain," Varman explained.