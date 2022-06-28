Jayland Walker, 25, identified as man shot and killed Monday by Akron police after chase

The man shot to death early Monday morning by Akron police has been identified as Jayland Walker, 25 of Akron.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office released Walker's name Tuesday morning, but Akron police refused to answer questions about the case during the second day of its investigation.

The medical examiner's office said it will provide an update on Walker's cause and manner of death upon the completion of an examination that remained in progress. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 1 a.m.

Public Information Officer Lt. Mike Miller said the department will provide additional information in the coming days. Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett declined to be interviewed regarding the shooting at this time,Miller said.

Walker was shot by Akron police following a car chase that started about 12:30 a.m. in the city's North Hill neighborhood and ended in Firestone Park, with police saying Walker shot a gun during the pursuit. Police said they attempted to stop Walker's vehicle for a unspecified traffic violation but he instead drove off.

Akron police continue to investigate the shooting and as of Tuesday morning have not provided any additional updates. Body cam footage of the incident will be released by Sunday, per city ordinance.

Police said their initial investigation shows Walker jumped out of a moving car and was chased on foot into a parking lot off East Wilbeth Road, on the Bridgestone Americas campus. Walker then created a "deadly threat" that led officers to shoot at him, police said.

The number of officers involved in the shooting has not been released by police. All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice. Police said multiple officers were on the scene at the time of the shooting.

This is the third fatal shooting by Akron police since Dec. 23. The prior two cases remain under investigation.

