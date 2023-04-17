Jayland Walker case grand jury decision in Akron: Live updates

In preparation for the special grand jury hearing for the Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker, workers installed guard rails around the perimeter of the Summit County Courthouse in Akron.

The decision from a special grand jury deliberating whether the eight police officers involved in the killing of Jayland Walker last summer should be charged is expected this week.

Sources say the decision could be released Monday or Tuesday.

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School announced Monday that there would be a rapid dismissal at 3 p.m. Monday, with all students required to leave campus near downtown immediately. School be remote through Thursday.

Eight Akron officers fatally shot Jayland Walker 46 times on June 27 after he led officers on a crosstown car chase, during which police say the 25-year-old Black man fired a single shot from his vehicle. Walker was unarmed and running in a ski mask when he was shot after a short foot chase near Wilbeth and South Main. A handgun was found in his vehicle.

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School announced Monday that there would be a rapid dismissal at 3 p.m. Monday, with all students required to leave campus immediately.

The school will go to remote learning days Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the campus closed. All student activities and athletics are canceled from Monday through the end of the week, with the school notifying families when normal activities and athletics resume.

At noon Friday, classes in the University of Akron's Polsky and College of Business buildings were moved to remote online learning until further notice, the university said. Both buildings are downtown near city offices.

Because Akron Early College uses UA's Polsky Building, the school has a "calamity day" Monday, according to a statement Friday from Mary Outley, interim superintendent of Akron Public Schools. Outley said information on the other APS schools located downtown, STEM High School and its middle school, would be sent to parents by the facilities' principals.

The Summit County Courthouse, however, has remained open, with the special grand jury meeting and other pressing court matters going forward.

Summit County’s first-ever special grand jury convened April 10 to hear prosecutors from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office present BCI’s findings. If the grand jury does not indict the officers, the investigation’s findings will be released publicly.

Akron police also will conduct a separate internal investigation to determine if the officers violated any department regulations.

After jurors hear all the evidence, they will have the task of answering whether the actions of the officers was “objectively reasonable,” a standard established for evaluating use-of-force claims in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1989 decision in Graham v. Connor.

Jurors must decide this based on how a reasonable officer would have responded in this situation, according to the Supreme Court decision.

If at least seven of the nine grand jurors determine the actions of the officers weren’t reasonable, they must then decide if there is probable cause that the officers committed a crime.

The jurors must make this determination for each of the eight Akron officers. They could decide to indict none, all or some of the officers.

Akron leaders are concerned about what the reaction will be to the grand jury’s decision and have prepared by erecting fencing and concrete barriers around the courthouse and boarding up some windows in City Hall.

Several downtown businesses have also boarded up their windows.

Public access to City Hall and the Harold K. Stubbs building, which houses the police department and Akron courts, has temporarily been suspended, with arraignments being done remotely.

