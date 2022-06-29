Jayland Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds from Akron police, autopsy shows

Jayland Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds from Akron police following a car pursuit early Monday morning that started in North Hill and ended in a parking lot at the Bridgestone Americas campus off East Wilbeth Avenue.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday said it completed an autopsy on Walker, who was 25. The autopsy determined the Akron resident's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and manner of death a homicide, the medical examiner's office said in a news release.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation of the shooting death at the request of Akron police.

Akron police said officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice. The police department has not said how many officers are on leave or responded to questions about how many shots were fired. There were multiple officers on scene at the time of the shooting, police said Monday.

Akron police Public Information Officer Lt. Mike Miller confirmed BCI is leading the case and said the department will provide additional information in the coming days. In a text message Tuesday, Miller said moving the investigation to BCI "... is the direction the chief has been moving in since his arrival."

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett, who joined the Akron force in August, declined to be interviewed on Tuesday, Miller said.

In a Monday press release, Akron stated BCI would assist in the investigation which when completed would be handed over to the Ohio Attorney General's Office for presentation to a Summit County grand jury.

Bodycam footage to be released

Akron police are required by city ordinance to release bodycam footage of the incident by Sunday. The ordinance requires release of the footage within seven days of an incident.

The fatal shooting incident got its start about 12:30 a.m. when Akron police say they tried to stop Walker's vehicle for an unspecified traffic violation on East Tallmadge Avenue in the city's North Hill neighborhood.

Walker drove off instead of stopping for police, heading onto Route 8 southbound. Police said Walker shot a gun during the car pursuit. Walker drove onto Interstate 77 and then exited in the Firestone Park neighborhood.

Police said the vehicle slowed down and Walker jumped out as the vehicle continued to move. Police said they chased Walker on foot into a parking lot on the Bridgestone Americas campus.

Police said Walker then created a "deadly threat" that led to officers shooting him. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:03 a.m.

The BCI investigation will involve collecting evidence that will be given to the Ohio Attorney General's Office for presentation to a Summit County grand jury.

This is the third fatal shooting by Akron police since Dec. 23. The prior two cases remain under investigation.

