Jayland Walker family attorneys question why Akron police removed sign

Attorneys for the family of Jayland Walker are questioning why Akron police officers removed a sign calling for justice over Walker’s shooting death by police, while signs for everything from junk removal to detox facilities remain.

Walker, 25, was fatally shot more than 40 times by Akron police in June after an attempted traffic stop for minor equipment violations. After a car and foot chase, Walker was shot by police, according to body-camera footage released by the city.

He was unarmed during the shooting, but officials said he fired a shot from his vehicle less than a minute into the chase. A handgun was found in his vehicle.

Walker’s death has led to multiple protests since as demonstrators demand justice and accountability for the eight officers involved in his death.

Signs calling for justice for Walker have also been placed around the city, including an estimated 300 by resident Terrence "Terry" Riddle, who had been posting the signs since July and died last month from lung cancer. The signs had been disappearing for some weeks, his daughter said.

Last week, a McKinley Avenue resident said she saw an Akron police officer cut down one of those signs from a utility pole on the street. Activists shared a video that shows police carrying the sign to a cruiser.

The city administration said an ordinance prohibits the placement of posters in the public right-of-way, on lamp posts, utility poles, other structures or trees in the public right-of-way. The offense is a minor misdemeanor.

But an attorney for the Walker family is questioning why the sign was removed, both when other signs are allowed to remain and when the department has said it’s so short-staffed it had to allow the eight officers involved in Walker’s shooting to return to work.

“We are deeply troubled that the Akron Police Department has taken it upon itself to act as the city’s censor in deciding which expressions of free speech are appropriate and which are not,” Walker family attorney Bobby DiCello said in a statement.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said Monday that the situation is being investigated after a citizen filed a complaint, with a finding expected within 30 days.

“We recognize the concern this incident caused and are looking into why and the collective circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

Attorneys for the family of Jayland Walker took this photo of signs on a telephone pole in the 500 block of Lovers Lane, near Brown Street, in Akron on Dec. 1, 2022. They question why these kinds of signs are allowed to remain, but a sign calling for justice for Walker was removed by Akron police last week.

The Walker family’s legal team visited the area in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue, where the video of officers removing the sign was taken.

In the area, the team said they found signs for junk removal, cash for junk vehicles, detox facilities, hiring for gutter installers and cash for houses, along with Christmas and holiday decor.

“These signs were placed in our community in an act of peaceful protest, and their removal demonstrates a profound level of tone deafness by the city,” DiCello said. “Akron officials have preached ‘keeping the peace’ since its officers shot and killed Jayland last June, yet they apparently can’t handle the least bit of peaceful criticism of their actions.”

The eight officers involved in the shooting are currently under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their use of deadly force, but they have not been charged. That decision will rest with a Summit County grand jury at the end of the state investigation, which could take months.

The eight returned to work and were placed on administrative duty in October, with Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett saying the decision was made due to staffing issues within the department after several officers left.

"I'm being put in a position where I may end up having to decide to cut some services that we provide to the community because we just don't have enough people. And that's certainly something I do not want to do,” he said at the time.

“Does the removal of peaceful protest signs really constitute an essential police service?” DiCello asked. “If Chief Mylett can afford to utilize his police officers for such a menial task, was it really necessary to reinstate eight officers accused of murder in the midst of an active investigation?”

