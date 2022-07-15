A Medical Examiner Found Jayland Walker Was Shot 46 Times By Police

Angelo Merendino / Getty Images

An Ohio medical examiner found that police fatally shot Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, a total of 46 times, including a bullet to his face.

Walker was killed by police on June 27 after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Akron, Ohio. After he slowed down and got out of the vehicle, eight officers followed him on foot into a parking lot. Harrowing videos show police chasing Walker and firing multiple rounds at him. He was handcuffed and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, medical examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler detailed Walker’s autopsy in a news conference, revealing that the 46 shots were both graze and entrance wounds and confirming his cause of death was due to blood loss. His death has been ruled a homicide, according to reporters in attendance.

Summit County medical examiner: Jayland Walker suffered 46 bullet entrance or graze injuries and died from blood loss. Toxicology report was negative for drugs or alcohol. Press conference ongoing. 01:45 PM - 15 Jul 2022

“We should not be here today and Jayland should not be in this box,” Bishop Timothy Clarke said at Walker’s funeral two days ago, according to local news reports. “There is nothing right here.”

Initial reports immediately after his death from Bobby DiCello, the family's attorney, said that the Akron police chief had told Walker's family that police fired more than 90 rounds at him, striking him more than 60 times, with Friday's medical examiner's report confirming Walker was hit dozens of times.

Walker’s death is yet another in the countless police killings of Black people. Many protests have occurred in the weeks after Walker’s death. CBS reported that Breonna Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, and Jacob Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., were arrested along with others during a protest for Walker last Thursday.

The Summit County SWAT team has arrived in front of the Akron Civic Theatre where Jayland Walkers funeral is being held. @cleveland19news 11:18 AM - 13 Jul 2022

Last Sunday, Akron police acknowledged during a press conference that Walker was unarmed when he left his vehicle. Walker's death is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Investigations.

“We cannot make the deaths of our sons and daughters at this young age normal,” Clarke said to the funeral attendees on Wednesday.

