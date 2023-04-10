Jayland Walker was shot 46 times by police last summer. Will the officers face charges?

Police Shooting Jayland Walker (Phil Masturzo)

In the middle of the night last summer, Jayland Walker was shot more than 40 times and killed by police during a traffic stop.

Nearly nine months later, the eight police officers who fired the shots will soon learn whether they’ll be held accountable for the 25-year-old Black man’s death in court.

A grand jury in Akron, Ohio, is set to meet this week to determine what charges, if any, should be filed in the case.

Walker was shot 46 times last June after an attempted traffic stop turned into a car and foot chase.

Though Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting, police claim he fired a shot from his car just a few moments into the vehicle chase.

The 25-year-old’s death sparked protests from hundreds of people for more than four days.

Now, the city is preparing for the grand jury to hear Walker’s case and decide whether to bring an indictment.

Here’s everything to know about the killing:

Shot 46 times

Around 2.30am on 26 June 2022, a police officer in New Franklin, Ohio, attempted to pull Walker over for a broken taillight and burnt-out licence plate bulb.

However, Walker continued to drive leading to an approximately three-minute-long vehicle chase up until the Akron city line.

Just after midnight on 27 June, Akron police attempted to stop Walker for a traffic violation on unspecified equipment failure. Walker continued to drive and another vehicle chase occurred.

According to officers, a firearm was “discharged” from Walker’s vehicle.

As the vehicle slowed down, Walker fled from it on foot.

Police officers chased Walker but claimed that they perceived him to be a “deadly threat” and thus administered their firearms.

Eight officers shot and killed Mr Walker. He was pronounced dead at the scene with no firearm present. An autopsy later revealed Walker was shot 46 times.

‘A kind soul with a great heart’

Walker’s family described him as a kind-hearted person who never got into trouble.

Tom Addie, Walker’s uncle, described him as “A kind soul with a great heart.”

His aunt, Lajuana Walker Dawkins said in a press conference , “Jayland was a sweet young man; he never caused any trouble.”

The Walker Family's biggest question right now: Why?#JaylandWalker's mother, Pamela, told us she's "...angry as a mother that it came to that. If they would've spent five minutes with him, it would've never ended that way."#akron #police @wkyc pic.twitter.com/yFaLzdIz9o — Marisa Saenz (@MarisaSaenzTV) June 30, 2022

After graduating from high school, Walker, who wrestled all his life, was thinking of going semi-pro.

Walker’s sister, Jada, described her brother as “one of a kind” saying he was loyal, honest, and well-rounded.

Several weeks before his death, Walker’s fiancée, Jaymeisha Beasley, died in a car crash. The couple had been dating since they were 15 years old and got engaged about a year before Walker’s death.

Walker’s family said he was “heartbroken” and going through a difficult time mourning the loss of his fiancée.

Robin Elerick, Walker’s cousin, recalled times they would sit quietly “holding hands and crying with each other” shortly before Mr Walker’s death.

A demand for accountability

Following the deadly shooting, Walker’s grief-stricken family demanded accountability from the police.

Organisations including The King Center and NAACP released statements supporting Walker’s family’s call for accountability.

The NAACP also called for Justice Department to open a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting. The department responded by saying it was monitoring the case.

Community members peacefully protested in downtown Akron by holding signs and chanting, “No justice, no peace.”

Protests continued for more than four days with some demonstrations leading to the destruction of property. In response, the Akron mayor declared a state of emergency, implemented a curfew, and canceled 4th of July celebrations.

The eight officers, who have not been identified, were placed on paid administrative leave until 11 October 2022 when they were reinstated due to “staffing concerns.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) led the investigation but turned it over to the office of the Ohio Attorney General who will present the case to the grand jury this week.