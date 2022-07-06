Jayland Walker's Body Was Still Handcuffed After Arriving At The Coroner's Office, Report Reveals

A medical examiner’s report obtained by CNN reveals new details about the death of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old DoorDash driver who was shot and killed by officers in Akron, Ohio, on June 27.

According to CNN, photos included in the preliminary report from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Walker was still handcuffed when his body arrived at the coroner’s office. The photos also showed blood on Walker’s driver’s license and on the handcuffs.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, which is investigating any criminal wrongdoing by the officers, is waiting to receive a final autopsy report. The state attorney general’s office will also review the autopsy report.

Akron police released footage of the fatal incident on Sunday, as Blavity previously reported. The bodycam video shows officers chasing down Walker and firing multiple shots after surrounding his car at the end of the pursuit.

According to USA Today, police chief Stephen Mylett said Walker exited the car in a ski mask, then appeared to reach for his waist during a foot chase before turning toward the officers. Mylett also said the video appeared to show the flash of a gun from the car, but Walker was unarmed as he ran from the police.

Walker was pronounced dead at the parking lot where he was shot after he was struck at least 60 times, attorney Bobby diCello told The Washington Post.

His name is Jayland Walker. ⁣

⁣

8 Akron Ohio cops fired 90 bullets at him, hitting him 60 times throughout hie entire body.

⁣

The cops pulled him over for a TRAFFIC VIOLATION. He was 25. He was a @doordash driver. HE WAS UNARMED. HE WAS MURDERED.#JaylandWalker pic.twitter.com/CLqQtgx1ZQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 30, 2022

Eight officers were “directly involved” in the shooting, Mylett said. The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

“He was unarmed and I’m going to echo exactly what the [police] chief said: Each one of those bullets — and there were over 90 of them — have to be accounted for and have to be shown to be meaningfully shot,” diCello told CNN.