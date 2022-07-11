Jayland Walker's family, attorneys speak to media at 2:30 p.m. about protests, police tactics

Jayland Walker's family plans to speak with media at 2:30 p.m. Monday to rebuke the Akron Police Department's handling of protests.

Walker was shot and killed by eight Akron officers June 27, spawning two weeks of protests where police have forcefully detained protesters and used tear gas.

Police and city leaders have defended the arrests of non-peaceful protesters, but on Saturday Mayor Dan Horrigan said he's had “ongoing conversations” about the police approach to protests and how to de-escalate anger in the city.

A Sunday statement from the attorneys for Walker's family claims police continue to use unacceptable tactics.

"After a weekend of protests and more violence from police, Jayland Walker’s family is calling for an immediate end to the aggressive, violent tactics being used by the Akron police against protesters," the release said.

"They also are calling for all curfews to be lifted and an end to the city’s efforts to blame Jayland for the horrific and unjustified shooting that took his life. The family will provide details of a unity gathering this week, as well as the date, time, and location of Jayland’s funeral service."

Akron police said Monday there were no "significant" protest-related incidents or arrests this weekend.

The mayor and police chief asked for a pause in the protests after a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man were shot and killed at a vigil.

