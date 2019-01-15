Jayme Closs 911 call transcript shows moments after teenager found: 'I 100% think it's her'

The woman who opened her door on Thursday to find missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs on her doorstep with her neighbour got right to the point when she called emergency dispatchers to inform them.

Jayme had just walked up to Ms Kasinskas' neighbour, Jeanne Nutter, in a remote northwestern Wisconsin community and said she had escaped from being held captive.

Jake Thomas Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder over the killing of Jayme's parents and one count of kidnapping their daughter.

The 13-year-old victim was found in Gordon—a remote town 70 miles from her home in Barron—88 days after she disappeared on 15 October. She walked away from a cabin where she was allegedly held and asked Ms Nutter, who walking her dog, for help.

Police have released the call that came in about Jayme, which lasted roughly 30 mins.

Here is a transcript form the 911 call that came in:

Dispatcher: “Douglas County 911.”

Ms Kasinskas: “Hi. I have a young lady at my house right now, and she has said her name is Jayme Closs.”

Dispatcher: “OK. What's your address?”

Dispatcher: “OK, have you seen her photo, ma'am?”

Ms Kasinskas: “Yes. It is her. I 100% think it is her.”

Dispatcher: “Are you? — OK.”

Ms Kasinskas: “100%.”

Dispatcher: “Does it look like she's going to run?”

Ms Kasinskas: “No. She's sitting down. She's relaxing.”

Dispatcher: “OK. Hang on just a second. What's your name?”

Ms Kasinskas: “Yep.“

Dispatcher: ”What's your name, ma'am?“

Ms Kasinskas: ”Kristin Kasinskas.“

Dispatcher: ”Kristin. How do you spell the last name?“

Dispatcher: “OK. Did she show up walking?”

Ms Kasinskas: “A neighbor just walked up with her to our house and asked us to call 911.”

Dispatcher: “OK, hang on just a second.”

Dispatcher: “Kristin, I'm going to keep you on the line, OK?

Ms Kasinskas: ”OK. Yep, sounds good.“

Dispatcher: “Kristin, is the neighbor that walked her up, is she still there?”

Ms Kasinskas: “Yes, she is.”

Dispatcher: “OK. ... Can you ask the neighbor, did the female just walk up to her house, or how did she come across her?”

Jeanne Nutter: “OK, hey. My name is Jeanne Nutter. We have a cabin up here in Gordon on. ...”

Dispatcher: “OK, ma'am. Can I just get your name?”

Dispatcher: “OK. Can, do you have a cabin address?”

Ms Nutter: “I'm not up here very often in the winter. I just happened to come up today.”

Dispatcher: “So how did she come up upon your cabin?

Ms Nutter: ”I was walking my dog, and we were almost home and she was walking toward me, crying, saying, 'You got to help me, you got to help me.' So I didn't want to go into my cabin because it's too close to Patterson's house.“ (This is in reference to the home of Jake Thomas Patterson, the man police have accused of abducting Jayme.)

Dispatcher: ”And she said her name is Jayme Closs?“

Ms Nutter: ”Yep. And when I walked into this house, they recognized her immediately from the poster.“

Dispatcher: ”OK.“

Ms Nutter: “He thought he was going to come back home …”

Dispatcher: ”Who is going to come back?“

Ms Nutter: ”His name is Jake Patterson. Jake Thomas Patterson, she said.”

Dispatcher: OK. Hold on.“

Ms Nutter: ”And apparently ... a few doors down from our cabin.”

Ms Nutter: “So we're kind of scared because he might come.”

Dispatcher: “Yep.”

Ms Nutter: “So if the cops could get here soon, we would. ...”

Dispatcher: “I have many deputies coming that way. I'm going to keep you on the line.”

Ms Nutter: “OK.“

Dispatcher: “And she said, 'I am Jayme Closs'?”

Ms Nutter: “Yes. She said, 'He killed my parents. I want to go home. Help me.' ”

Dispatcher: “And what was the male's name?”

Ms Nutter: “Jake. ... Jake Patterson.”

Dispatcher: “And she said he killed her parents and she wants to go home?”

Ms Nutter: “Yes. She didn't know where she was. When I saw her, she was saying, 'Where am I? Where am I?' I said, 'You're in Wisconsin.' ”

Dispatcher: “And did she say he's gone right now?”

Ms Nutter: “Yes.”

Dispatcher: “(Were) they at a cabin?

Ms Nutter: ”Well, I think ... he lives there year-round.“

Dispatcher: ”And he's supposed to be back at midnight?“

Ms Nutter: ”Yes.“

Dispatcher: ”OK, hang on.”

Operator: Jeanne, can I get your telephone number? Do you have a cellphone?”

*Ms Nutter gives cellphone number.*

Dispatcher: “OK, Jeanne, I’m gonna place you on hold, but don’t hang up.”

Dispatcher: “I’ve got multiple deputies headed out there, so just stay on the line with me. Does she seem like she’s gonna need medical attention at all?”