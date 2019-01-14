Jayme Closs case: Suspect Jake Patterson 'saw her on school bus' and decided to snatch teenager

A Wisconsin man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl's parents so he could kidnap her allegedly made up his mind to snatch her after he spotted her getting onto a school bus.

Jake Patterson, 21, told detectives he planned his crime methodically after watching Jayme Closs board her school bus while driving to work one day, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday.

Mr Patterson did not even know the teenagers name until he abducted her, the complaint said.

He faces charges of killing Jayme's parents, James and Denise, and kidnapping her at the family home in Barron, Wisconsin on October 15 last year.

The teenager escaped last Thursday after three months in captivity, police said.

Inside squalid basement 'cell' where Jayme Closs was allegedly held captive

On Monday, a criminal complaint outlined how Mr Patterson allegedly targeted and plotted to snatch the teenager and hid her under his bed for hours at a time when people visited his home.

The charging document quotes Mr Patterson as saying that when he saw Jayme, "he knew that was the girl he was going to take."

He scouted the Closs home twice with the plan of taking Jayme but abandoned the plan because there were too many people around.

When he eventually stormed the home by the front door, the teenager and her mother Denise took refuge in the bathroom. They heard a gunshot and suspected the intruder had killed the father James.

New pictures show the inside of Mr Patterson's home

Mr Patterson then allegedly broke down the bathroom door, bound and gagged Jayme and then shot Denise dead.

According to the court filing, the 21-year-old told detectives he used his father's 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun because it is commonly used and he thought it would be more difficult to trace. He wiped the shells and shotguns free of fingerprints and wore gloves to load the gun.

The complaint also states Mr Patterson shaved his face and head and showered prior to the attack.

Jayme's parents James and Denise Closs