Jayme Closs case: Suspect Jake Patterson 'saw her on school bus' and decided to snatch teenager

A Wisconsin man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl's parents so he could kidnap her allegedly made up his mind to snatch her after he spotted her getting onto a school bus.
Jake Patterson, 21, told detectives he planned his crime methodically after watching Jayme Closs board her school bus while driving to work one day, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday.
Mr Patterson did not even know the teenagers name until he abducted her, the complaint said.
He faces charges of killing Jayme's parents, James and Denise, and kidnapping her at the family home in Barron, Wisconsin on October 15 last year.
The teenager escaped last Thursday after three months in captivity, police said.
On Monday, a criminal complaint outlined how Mr Patterson allegedly targeted and plotted to snatch the teenager and hid her under his bed for hours at a time when people visited his home.
The charging document quotes Mr Patterson as saying that when he saw Jayme, "he knew that was the girl he was going to take."
He scouted the Closs home twice with the plan of taking Jayme but abandoned the plan because there were too many people around.
When he eventually stormed the home by the front door, the teenager and her mother Denise took refuge in the bathroom. They heard a gunshot and suspected the intruder had killed the father James.
Mr Patterson then allegedly broke down the bathroom door, bound and gagged Jayme and then shot Denise dead.
According to the court filing, the 21-year-old told detectives he used his father's 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun because it is commonly used and he thought it would be more difficult to trace. He wiped the shells and shotguns free of fingerprints and wore gloves to load the gun.
The complaint also states Mr Patterson shaved his face and head and showered prior to the attack.
He dressed all in black, took the licence plates off his car, put stolen plates on and disconnected the dome and trunk lights.
He describes shooting dead Jayme's parents before dragging her out of her home and hiding her in the boot of his car, even yielding to police cars rushing to the scene on his way home.
Prosecutors quote Jayme as saying Mr Patterson would force her under a bed in his remote cabin when people visited.
He would stack laundry bins and barbell weights around the bed so she couldn't move without him noticing.
The complaint says Jayme was kept up to 12 hours at a time with no food, water or bathroom breaks. She told detectives that he warned her that "bad things could happen to her" if anyone found her there.
Jayme told detectives that on January 10, Mr Patterson made her go under the bed and told her he would be gone for five or six hours.
She said she managed to push the bins and weights away, crawled out, put on a pair of his shoes and fled the house. She came across a neighbour who helped her contact the police.
According to the local officers who then arrested Mr Patterson, when he stepped out of his vehicle he said, "'I know what this is about. I did it'".