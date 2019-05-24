‘Embodiment of Evil’: Jayme Closs’ Kidnapper Sentenced to Two Life Terms

Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Minneapolis Star Tribune/Pool via REUTERS More

Jayme Closs, the Wisconsin 13-year-old who was kidnapped for over three months in October after her parents were murdered, had a message for the courtroom at her abductor’s Friday sentencing hearing: “Jake Patterson will never have power over me.”

Patterson was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus forty years with no possibility of parole on Friday for abducting the teenager on October 15, 2018, and holding her hostage for 88 days after killing her parents at their home in Baron. Before giving Patterson his sentence, Barron County Judge James Babler called the 21-year-old “the embodiment of evil.”

“I would do absolutely anything to take back what I did, I would die, absolutely anything to bring them back,” Patterson said on Friday, holding back tears. “I don’t care about me, I’m just so sorry.”

The sentence comes two months after Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping as part of a deal with the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

“Last October, Jake Patterson took [my parents] away forever,” Jayme said in a victim statement read by her attorney in court Friday. “There are some things Jake Patterson can never take away from me. He can’t take away my freedom. I will always have my freedom and he will not”

Five other members of Jayme’s family spoke at the hearing, which the teenager did not attend, urging Judge Babler to give Patterson the maximum sentence. Patterson was seen shaking his head from side to side throughout the victim statements.

“Jake Patterson will never have power over me,” Closs said in her statement. “I feel like I have power over him, because I get to tell the judge what I think should happen to him. He should stay locked up forever.”

Jennifer Smith, the teenager’s aunt and legal guardian, said in her victim statement that the family is distraught over the situation and lives in constant fear.

“She lives in fear. She doesn’t have a normal 13-year-old life and that’s all from what you did. It’s heartbreaking. We now live in fear,” Smith said.

According to a criminal complaint, Patterson decided Jayme Closs “was the girl he was going to take” after he saw her boarding a school bus near her home about four hours outside of Madison. To ensure a successful abduction, the complaint said, Patterson wore all-black clothing and put stolen license plates on his car.

Closs told police the family dog’s barking woke her up that night, and she went to wake up her parents when she noticed a car coming up the driveway. While her dad went to the door, the complaint states, Jayme and her mom decided to hide in the bathroom.

Patterson admitted to first fatally shooting James Closs, the teen’s father, before searching the house for Jayme and her mother, Denise. The 21-year-old then fatally shot Denise in front of Jayme before throwing the teenager in the trunk of his car and driving to his remote home in Gordon, which is about an hour north.

“I’m at peace that my brother did not suffer,” Mike Closs, the brother of James Closs, said in his victim statement on Friday. “But I’m mad as hell he didn’t have a chance. [Denise] didn’t die in vain, she died protecting Jayme.”