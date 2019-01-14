Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect Jake Patterson in court: Latest updates

BARRON, Wis. — Jake Patterson, suspected of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents is expected to be charged Monday, and the criminal complaint expected to be filed may shed light on what led to the crimes.

Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, is believed to have broken into James and Denise Closs' house in Barron County on Oct. 15, shooting down the front door, killing the couple and taking Jayme with him in a matter of minutes.

Jayme was missing for almost three months before Thursday, when a woman walking her dog in the Town of Gordon found Jayme walking down the street. As soon as the woman found out who she was, she took her to a neighboring home, where they called 911, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.

A short time later, Patterson was arrested by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.

What's next?

Patterson is expected to make his initial appearance Monday afternoon in Barron County Circuit Court.

Patterson's court appearance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The hearing is not expected to last more than 30 minutes.

Prosecutors are expected to charge him with two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping before the appearance.

Patterson will most likely appear via video from the Barron County jail as the charges are read to him. His attorneys, however, may request that he appear in person.

The criminal complaint, which is expected to be released Monday morning, is expected to shine a light on what happened at the crime scene in Barron.

Details on what happened during Jayme's nearly three months held captive have not yet been released, however, more details are expected to be shared this week as interviews continue.

Jayme continues to heal

After being held in a hospital overnight for safety precautions, Jayme was reunited with family and friends in Barron on Friday.

Jayme is staying with an aunt in Barron who continues to stress that she is in good spirits.

Jayme's aunt, Jennifer Smith, posted a picture on social media Friday showing her smiling with her dog.

Smith also stated in a Facebook post that Jayme had a great first night's sleep, but it will continue to be a long road to recovery.

