Jayme Closs kidnapping: Suspect Jake Patterson due in court as sheriff says girl has 'big smile on face' since escaping

The man suspected of kidnapping Jayme Closs, 13 and killing her parents in their Wisconsin home is set to make his first court appearance, with charging documents potentially giving insight into he allegedly targeted the teenager.

Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, will be formally charged with two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping before his afternoon hearing in Barron County Circuit Court, according to prosecutors.

Investigators believe Patterson broke into Jayme’s home in Barron on 15 October by blasting the front door open with a shotgun. They also believe that he shot Ms Closs’s parents, and then abducted the young girl. Ms Closs escaped from captivity late last week and was found in the town of Gordon northwest Wisconsin. Gordon is about an hour's drive north of Barron.

Mr Patterson’s intention was to kidnap Jayme, but it is uncertain how he became familiar with her since she lived about an hour away, police said.

Investigators said that there are no evidence linking online interactions between Mr Paterson and Jayme. The girl’s family insists that they do not know the 21-year-old suspect. Robert Naiberg, Ms Closs’s grandfather, told AP that his grand daughter told FBI agents that she does not know Mr Patterson at all.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told CNN it was it “was priceless, very heartwarming” to see Ms Closs having “a big smile on her face,” after being found.

Ms Closs seems to have “some sense of peace,” after escaping and returning ro her family, Jennifer Halvorson, a friend of Jayme's aunts told People. Several photos posted of her reunion with family shows the 13-year-old smiling and hugging her relatives.

The defence attorneys for Mr Patterson—Charles Gylnn and Richard Jones—said the believe their client can be given a fair trial. Public defenders did not reveal specification information on what they expect the court hearing will involve, but acknowledged the case was “a tragic situation from every perspective.”

“It’s been an emotional time for this community and a difficult time for this community,” Mr Jones told the Associated Press. “We don’t take that lightly. But we have a job to do in protecting our client.”

In the immediate aftermath of Ms Closs’s disappearance, more than 3,500 tips were sent to the authorities, but none of them resulted in a hard lead.

Ms Closs was found on Thursday when the teen girl went to a woman walking her dog and asked for help. The woman who discovered Ms Closs said the the girl begged for her help, and that told her that she had been in a nearby cabin. Jayme said she escaped when she was left alone.

Neighbours called 911, and police arrested Mr Patterson after Jamye provided a description of a car, according to authorities . The 21-year-old has no criminal history in Wisconsin.