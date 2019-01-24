Jayme Closs to receive $25,000 reward after escaping captor herself

A 13-year-old girl who escaped after being held captive for 88 days is to receive the $25,000 (£19,00) reward for her return.

Jayme Closs was found in rural Wisconsin on January 10 after managing to escape from the man who kidnapped her after killing her parents in mid-October.

The company Denise and James Closs had worked for, Hormel Foods, had offered the money to anyone with information leading to the teenager's return.

The neighbours who found Jayme walking through the woods and contacted the police after her escape have agreed the money should go to her.

During the nationwide search for Jayme, the FBI had offered a $25,000 reward, which Hormel soon doubled to $50,000.

Jayme's parents James and Denise were long-term employees of the company

The company announced that they will now donate their share of the reward money to Jayme. The FBI has not released information about what will happen to the rest.

Jim Snee, president of Hormel Foods, said that Jayme's parents were long-time employees Jennie-O, a turkey plant owned by Hormel Foods.

In a statement, Mr Snee said the company was "overjoyed" at the news of her return, saying her "bravery and strength have truly inspired our team members around the world".

The house Jayme was allegedly held in for 88 days Credit: Radar Online/MEGA

Mr Snee said the company hopes the $25,000 will be placed in a trust fund for the 13-year-old's present and future needs.

Jayme disappeared from her home in Barron, Wisconsin on October 15, after suspect Jake Patterson allegedly stormed her house, shot and killed her parents, and abducted her.

The 21-year-old is accused of keeping Jayme captive in his remote home in Gordon, some 66 miles from Barron.

Jayme told detectives that on January 10, she was able to escape when Mr Patterson told her he would be gone for several hours.

She put on a pair of his shoes and fled the house on foot, eventually finding dog walker Jean Nutter who she asked for help.

Ms Nutter took the teenager to the home of Peter and Kristin Kasinskas, where they were able to contact police.

The Kasinskas told CNN on Wednesday that they did not want the reward money.

"Because she got herself out," Mrs Kasinskas said.

Chris Fitzgerald, the sheriff of Barron County, said: "We also agree that Jayme is the hero in this case and are happy they have chosen her to receive the company's reward contribution."