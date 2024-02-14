Jayson Tatum Foundation aims to help single parents afford a house

ST. LOUIS – Sofi is donating more than $1 million to Jayson Tatum’s Foundation to help low-income, single-parent households afford a home.

It’s a cause near and dear to Tatum, who grew up in a single-parent home.

It’s no surprise to Tatum’s former head coach, Frank Bennett, that he continues to give back to his community.

“He wants to impact St. Louisans in every facet that he possibly can,” Bennett said.

Tatum’s foundation began in 2017, hosting basketball camps and giving away college scholarships. Now, he’s taking it a step further with the Sofi Generational Wealth Fund. This fund will help teach financial literacy and hopefully help some buy a house.

“When you see a guy like Jayson get propelled in front of the nation’s spotlight, instead of using that for selfish gain, he turns around and pours back into his community,” Bennett said.

Tatum is eager to give back to the community.

“I can’t stress enough how excited I am just knowing how many lives and the families that we can impact. I can only imagine how much this would have impacted myself and my mom growing up,” Tatum said in an interview with the Associated Press Tuesday.

Tatum will make his fifth NBA all-star game appearance this weekend in Indianapolis

