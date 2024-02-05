Jaywick dog attack: Man bailed after woman killed by dogs

A man has been bailed in connection with the death of a grandmother who was killed after being attacked by dogs.

Esther Martin, 68, was fatally injured inside a home in Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, on Saturday afternoon.

A 39-year-old-man arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences has been released on conditional bail until March.

Ms Martin was visiting her grandson, 11, at the time, her family said.

Essex Police said officers believed Ms Martin was attacked by two dogs inside a property.

Ms Martin's daughter told the BBC on Sunday that she believed the animals were banned XL bully dogs, however police have said work to confirm the breed of the animals would take "some days".

Sonia Martin, 47, said her mother, from Woodford Green, in north-east London, was told by the dogs' owner to intervene with a broom when puppies in the house began fighting. She believed it was at that point that her mother was attacked.