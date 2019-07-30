Is Jaywing (LON:JWNG) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Jaywing plc (LON:JWNG) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Jaywing's Debt?

As you can see below, Jaywing had UK£7.13m of debt at September 2018, down from UK£8.08m a year prior. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

AIM:JWNG Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Strong Is Jaywing's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Jaywing had liabilities of UK£15.3m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£5.56m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had UK£2.0k in cash and UK£13.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£7.83m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's UK£7.47m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Jaywing will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Jaywing saw its revenue drop to UK£46m, which is a fall of 2.2%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Jaywing produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at UK£580k. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. It's fair to say the loss of-UK£1.4m didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. And until that time we think this is a risky stock. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Jaywing's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

