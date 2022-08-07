Jaywing (LON:JWNG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Jaywing (LON:JWNG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Jaywing, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = UK£1.1m ÷ (UK£40m - UK£19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Jaywing has an ROCE of 4.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Jaywing's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Jaywing, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 46% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 46% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than4.9% because total capital employed would be higher.The 4.9% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 46% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So with current liabilities at such high levels, this effectively means the likes of suppliers or short-term creditors are funding a meaningful part of the business, which in some instances can bring some risks.

The Bottom Line

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Jaywing reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 71% over the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Jaywing has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Jaywing we've found 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

