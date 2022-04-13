Jazeera Paints Adorns the New Headquarter Building in Riyadh with Ramadan Decorations

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 13, 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the holy month of Ramadan, Jazeera Paints, the leading company in paint manufacturing and construction solutions in the GCC, Middle East, and North Africa, relocates its headquarter building to be in Riyadh. The new building, along with the company's other management buildings across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, celebrate Ramadan with festive decoration to create a Ramadan-friendly work environment that captures the essence of the holy month and engages the onlooker's spirituality.

This initiative is one of many initiatives Jazeera Paints considers in its overall mission to build a work environment that is supportive, sound, and appropriate to time and place. The company's different initiatives play a vital role in the company's pioneer in the paint manufacturing industry and construction solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

